PotCoin (POT) Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $18.08 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00009374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00106060 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011019 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000082 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.