Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million.

Pharma-Bio Serv Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PBSV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. 1,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.09.

Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc operates as a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm in Puerto Rico, the United States, Europe, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides technical compliance consulting services comprising regulatory compliance, validation, technology transfer, engineering, project management, and process support for the pharmaceutical, chemical manufacturing, biotechnology, medical device, cosmetic, food industries, and allied products companies.

