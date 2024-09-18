Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. Pharma-Bio Serv had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million.
Pharma-Bio Serv Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of PBSV traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.64. 1,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.69. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.09.
Pharma-Bio Serv Company Profile
