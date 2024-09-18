Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 56.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $219.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $222.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

