Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes Position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Simplify Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 300.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period.
Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Performance
PINK stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The company has a market cap of $137.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72.
Simplify Health Care ETF Company Profile
The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Simplify Health Care ETF
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.