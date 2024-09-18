Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Takes Position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Simplify Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Simplify Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Simplify Health Care ETF by 300.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028 shares during the period.

Simplify Health Care ETF Stock Performance

PINK stock opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. Simplify Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The company has a market cap of $137.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Simplify Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

