Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lessened its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,480 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,267,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,262 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,109,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,563,000. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.63. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $18.33.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,343.27% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12969.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

