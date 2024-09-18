Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Invests $462,000 in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Biohaven in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 28,400 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biohaven Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:BHVN opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $41.27. Biohaven Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.45 and a 1-year high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Monday, August 19th. William Blair upgraded Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

