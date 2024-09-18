Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $632,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 53.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,125 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 13,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF stock opened at $22.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.90. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $23.17.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

