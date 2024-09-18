Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $575,000 Stock Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASA. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 24,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 528,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 737,881 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 62,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period.

ASA stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $20.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

About ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

