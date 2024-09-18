Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 564 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,303,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,538,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,131,000 after buying an additional 142,141 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after acquiring an additional 109,357 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 198.3% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 64,260 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:ITA opened at $145.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

