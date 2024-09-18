Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,818,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

SGDM opened at $31.17 on Wednesday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $280.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.49.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

