Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.27, for a total value of $332,026.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,932,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,241,515.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE:PAYC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.04. 476,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,002. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.28. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $279.96.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $437.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. Barclays upped their target price on Paycom Software from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Paycom Software

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paycom Software by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after buying an additional 137,583 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 53.9% in the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,996,000 after acquiring an additional 685,190 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after acquiring an additional 101,744 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 9.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,069,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,925,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Paycom Software by 14.5% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 626,646 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,709,000 after purchasing an additional 79,299 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.