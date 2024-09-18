Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Hits New 1-Year High at $137.26

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $137.26 and last traded at $136.18, with a volume of 60479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Get Paychex alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 83.94%.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 8,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $1,106,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,793,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 101,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.27, for a total value of $11,901,732.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 437,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,287,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,163 shares of company stock worth $17,537,817 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paychex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth $10,038,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.