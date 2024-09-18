Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Up to $1.87

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.87, but opened at $1.91. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 766,366 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PACB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The company has a market cap of $505.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.03.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 211.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $36.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $63,098.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,152.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Jeff Eidel sold 26,760 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $42,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 869,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,870.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oene Mark Van sold 38,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $63,098.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,152.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after buying an additional 127,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,486,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 41,816 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 995,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 188,600 shares in the last quarter.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

