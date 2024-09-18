Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS) Receives $34.07 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSGet Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.07.

OS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Onestream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 20,000 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $377,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock worth $52,311,502.

NASDAQ:OS opened at $30.40 on Friday. Onestream has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $32.49.

Our vision is to be the operating system for modern Finance by unifying core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution. OneStream delivers a unified, AI-enabled and extensible software platform—the Digital Finance Cloud—that modernizes and increases the strategic impact of the Office of the CFO.

