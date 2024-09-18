ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $94.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as high as $93.00 and last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 2035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.37.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OKE. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.38.

Insider Transactions at ONEOK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $297,948,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,170,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,066 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $77,634,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 28.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after acquiring an additional 825,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,076,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,782,000 after purchasing an additional 552,824 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.60 and a 200-day moving average of $82.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

