Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Olin by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Olin by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in Olin by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Olin by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Olin Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Olin’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Featured Stories

