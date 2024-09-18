Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.28. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $11.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.46.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 39.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 36.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

