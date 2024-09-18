O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Raises Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 1.6% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,557 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,041 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 512.3% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 21,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $4,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BLDR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Baird R W raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.43.

BLDR opened at $193.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.06. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

