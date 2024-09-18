O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of Linde by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Linde by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.18.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $471.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $361.02 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.12 and a 200-day moving average of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $226.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

