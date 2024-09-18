O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Grows Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 2.3% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.91 and a 200 day moving average of $41.20. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $45.81.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.