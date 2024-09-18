O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Grows Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned about 0.06% of Golar LNG worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golar LNG by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Golar LNG by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,531 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Golar LNG by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 49,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GLNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Golar LNG from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $35.50 to $44.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golar LNG from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Golar LNG Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of GLNG opened at $33.46 on Wednesday. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Golar LNG had a net margin of 50.89% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $62.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

