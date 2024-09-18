NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Holdings Boosted by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,760 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $1,858,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 51,755 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $13,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,082 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.89.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $232.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.71 and a 200-day moving average of $254.72. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

