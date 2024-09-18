NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Short Interest Down 22.0% in August

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 49,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in NVR by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 389.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $60.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9,485.57. The stock had a trading volume of 16,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. NVR has a one year low of $5,210.49 and a one year high of $9,560.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8,689.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8,024.56.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. Equities analysts forecast that NVR will post 500.67 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

