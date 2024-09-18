NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Update

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NODK. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of NI by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NI by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NI by 2.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NI by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NI by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 337,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NODK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 11,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,874. NI has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $313.35 million, a PE ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 0.36.

NI ( NASDAQ:NODK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.81 million during the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

