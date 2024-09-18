NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,157 shares during the quarter. CCLA Investment Management owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy worth $90,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in NextEra Energy by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 9,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $84.97 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NextEra Energy

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.