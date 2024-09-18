NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Short Interest Up 15.8% in August

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 112,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 81,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of NMTC stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,112. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.97.

Get NeuroOne Medical Technologies alerts:

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 276.12% and a negative net margin of 308.51%.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.