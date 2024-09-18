Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.6% of Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $30,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,003,810,000 after acquiring an additional 72,807 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $706.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $639.15. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $711.33. The stock has a market cap of $304.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.