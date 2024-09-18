Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $22,220,936,000 after purchasing an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,718,265,000 after acquiring an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after acquiring an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,115,613 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,003,810,000 after acquiring an additional 72,807 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 43,750 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.07, for a total value of $30,059,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,299,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,217.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,798 shares of company stock valued at $129,552,672 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.29.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock opened at $706.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $660.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $639.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $304.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

