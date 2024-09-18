Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.48 EPS

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($5.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($4.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 100.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million.
Netcapital Stock Down 28.5 %
NCPL stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Netcapital has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a P/E ratio of -41.20 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25.
About Netcapital
