Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.48 EPS

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($5.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($4.48), Yahoo Finance reports. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 100.71% and a negative return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million.

Netcapital Stock Down 28.5 %

NCPL stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. Netcapital has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 million, a P/E ratio of -41.20 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25.

About Netcapital

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

