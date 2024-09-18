NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,683 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 127.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $149,720,000 after acquiring an additional 950,204 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,720 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $473,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in NetApp by 189.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 263,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $23,195,000 after acquiring an additional 172,132 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on NTAP. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.06.

NetApp Price Performance

NTAP stock opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 121.41%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.83%.

NetApp announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

