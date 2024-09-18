Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.47

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.47 and traded as low as $18.60. Neste Oyj shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 400 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NTOIF

Neste Oyj Price Performance

Neste Oyj Company Profile

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73.

(Get Free Report)

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.