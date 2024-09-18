Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 17,494 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 536,840 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,494 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $501,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 50,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $91.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

