Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $13.13 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $13,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 159,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $109.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.55.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 470.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,874.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,952.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,868.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

