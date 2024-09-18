Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,180.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 725.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE opened at $397.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $417.46.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.88.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

