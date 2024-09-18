Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,852 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after buying an additional 2,322,156 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after buying an additional 1,480,485 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,563,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,668,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,800,000 after buying an additional 1,373,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 570,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,822,000.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total value of $652,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,366,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,636 shares of company stock worth $6,533,064 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $63.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

