Mulvihill S Split (TSE:SBN) Shares Down 4.4%

Mulvihill S Split Corp. (TSE:SBN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.63 and last traded at C$2.63. 600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 587 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.65, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of C$1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.37.

Mulvihill S Split Corp. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Mulvihill Fund Services Inc The fund is managed by Mulvihill Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments. It invests in the stocks companies operating in financial sector.

