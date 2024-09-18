Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $144.22 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00038817 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00006662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012895 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006932 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,137,316,335 coins and its circulating supply is 902,476,461 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.