Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 340,284 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340,284 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 2.2% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $140,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE WFC opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $38.38 and a twelve month high of $62.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

