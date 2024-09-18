Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 16,112 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,112 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned approximately 0.38% of CDW worth $110,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on CDW from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.63.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $216.15 per share, with a total value of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,090,530. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $216.15 per share, for a total transaction of $259,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,090,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total transaction of $4,433,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,812.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDW stock opened at $223.32 on Wednesday. CDW Co. has a one year low of $185.04 and a one year high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.05). CDW had a return on equity of 62.22% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

