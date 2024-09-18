Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Grows Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.4 %

TTE stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.32. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $62.28 and a 52 week high of $74.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

TTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Report on TTE

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.