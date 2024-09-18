Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $156.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MHK. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Mohawk Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $347,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,042,624.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,415 shares of company stock worth $673,387. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,061,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,015,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,057,000 after purchasing an additional 96,174 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $619,000. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $154.95 on Friday. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $76.02 and a 52 week high of $164.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 10 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.