Mina Hits Market Capitalization of $487.84 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 17th. Mina has a total market capitalization of $487.84 million and $11.01 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Mina has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mina’s launch date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,186,595,678 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,498,191 coins. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

