Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $174.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities traded as high as $167.25 and last traded at $166.26, with a volume of 15008 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.18.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MAA. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

