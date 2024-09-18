Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 63.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 282,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 488,566 shares during the quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $37,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 57.2% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.12.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.83 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -32.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

