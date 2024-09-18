Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $201.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.43. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total transaction of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,238.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

