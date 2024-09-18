Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 173,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $53,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWV opened at $321.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $313.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.09. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $233.54 and a 52 week high of $322.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

