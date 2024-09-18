Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $68.33 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,298 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $68,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Glovista Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,032,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $81.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

