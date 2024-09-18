Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $372.41 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,578,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 748,581 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $372,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,854.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 100,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 94,975 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 83,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,268,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 164,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VWO stock opened at $44.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.35. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.