Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 42,676 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,676 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $113,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VO opened at $259.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $260.68. The company has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.