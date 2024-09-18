Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 123,866 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 263.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,866 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $98,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $565.61 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $397.76 and a 52-week high of $609.15. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $563.58 and a 200-day moving average of $545.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

